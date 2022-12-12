Charles Robert Plato 1937-2022

LAKE MILTON — Charles “Chuck” Robert Plato passed away in the early morning on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, surrounded by family.

Charles was born July 9, 1937, in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of the late Willard E. and Dorothea Gilmour Plato.

He was a graduate of The Military Academy, Carson Long Institute. Charles went on to serve four years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1962.

Chuck was very active not only in building cars but also racing them at Watkins Glen. Chuck was a history buff and spent hours reading up on World War II.

Charles was president of Plato Marketing, until retirement in 2002. He was very active in Jaguar club with his wife, Edna. In later years, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, researching genealogy, puzzles and hours of reading.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, papa, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Chuck leaves his four children, Lynnae D. (Brian E.) Tucker of High Point, N.C., Sherry L. Nager and Chad Nelson of Poland, Donald L. (Dawn L.) Nordquist of Lake Milton and Cindy Haley of Grand Junction, Colo.; along with six grandchildren, several nieces and nephews by marriage and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife, Edna May Ross Plato, whom he married Aug. 14. 1981; and grandson, Ross Steven Nager.

Local arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home-Austintown Chapel.

A private memorial service celebrating the life of Charles Robert Plato will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Stroke Association, www.stroke.org.

