A chatbot developed by OpenAI, called ChatGPT, has gone viral and is able to mimic human language and speech styles and can interact with users in a conversational way. It can be used for a range of purposes, including writing code, talking like a “Valley girl”, and even podcast introduction scripts.

Attackers broke into a cloud storage service used by password manager LastPass to gain access to “certain elements” of customers’ information.

Details on Apple’s three new advanced security features to protect user data in iCloud.

An AI chatbot went viral. Some say it's better than Google, others worry it's problematic.

Napkin Ideas Around What Changes to Expect Post-ChatGPT

ChatGPT: Optimizing Language Models for Dialogue

Intruders gain access to user data in LastPass incident

Apple advances user security with powerful new data protections

The post ChatGPT Goes Viral, More Trouble for LastPass, Apple's New Data Protections appeared first on The Shared Security Show.

