China scraps many Covid rules and app as variant ‘spreads

China looks set to face a fresh coronavirus wave this winter after dismantling its zero-Covid policy and scrapping its tracking app. Beijing unveiled sweeping changes to its pandemic response on Wednesday which continued into this week as China’s “mobile itinerary card” tracking app was deactivated.

The system used users’ cell phone data to track their whereabouts in the past fortnight in an attempt to identify individuals who have been in “high-risk” areas.

Despite the decision to deactivate the app, a separate health code scanning system used in a bid to reduce the number of places remains in operation.

Beijing’s move away from coronavirus restrictions comes after the nation was hit by a wave of protests.

Demonstrations took place at the end of November and many considered it the biggest act of civil unrest since protesters took to Tiananmen Square in 1989.

