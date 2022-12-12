China sought reopening advice from Hong Kong before zero-Covid

Hong Kong public health experts travelled to Beijing in early November to advise Chinese officials about lifting restrictions nationwide, weeks before widespread protests broke out against zero-Covid policies.

Analysts have questioned whether the anti-lockdown demonstrations late last month were the main catalyst for China’s sudden departure from its strict virus elimination policy, which has throttled the world’s second-largest economy and confined the country’s 1.4bn people with a system of lockdowns, mass testing and contact tracing.

But the delegation, which included members of former University of Hong Kong dean of medicine Gabriel Leung’s team, made the trip before November 11, according to two people familiar with the event, an indication that policymakers were already considering easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Social discontent flared across China after a residential fire on November 24 in the north-western Xinjiang region killed at least 10 people.

Covid policy in China has become a sensitive topic for public health experts and the visit was not publicly telegraphed.

Asked about the meeting, Leung said: “I did not make the trip in person, although my team did”, but declined to comment on his own participation.

According to three people familiar with the meeting, discussions covered the outbreak of the Omicron variant that swept through Hong Kong at the start of this year.

The wave, the city’s worst of the pandemic, hit a population and health system that was largely unprepared, with few residents having previously been exposed to the virus and a low elderly vaccination rate — conditions similar to those in mainland China.

Hong Kong had in effect been sealed off from the world for two and a half years by a strict hotel quarantine policy for arrivals, and the city suffered the highest daily Covid-19 death toll by population size in the world in March.

Recent modelling has shown that as many as 1mn people in China could be at risk of dying in a “winter wave” because of low vaccinations and limited hospital capacity.

Leung and his team had conducted modelling during Hong Kong’s outbreak to predict the peak of infections as well as the impact of social distancing interventions.

A former health under-secretary and government adviser on pandemic policies, Leung is one of Hong Kong’s most prominent public health figures and is influential in political circles. Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s former chief executive, once admitted she had decided to tighten restrictions after receiving WhatsApp messages from Leung.

The people familiar with the meeting in Beijing said attendees also discussed reopening strategies and the possible fallout if China lifted restrictions.

Many of China’s steps to ease zero-Covid measures in recent weeks, such as reducing mandatory quarantine and allowing self-monitoring at home for some cases, have echoed developments in Hong Kong, which eliminated hotel quarantine altogether in September.

The relaxation of restrictions came after protests last month, which arose in cities including Guangzhou and at Apple-supplier Foxconn’s plant in Zhengzhou, where staff quarantined within the facility walked out and clashed with police.

Demonstrations driven by students and young urban residents erupted across the country after the deadly fire in Ürümqi, with protesters blaming pandemic measures for hampering rescue efforts and some in Shanghai even calling for President Xi Jinping to step down.