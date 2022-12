The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) estimates that more than 1,000 people per year get hurt while putting up their decorations.

Most of these are associated with Christmas trees, especially as people place ornaments in the top branches.

People often use unstable chairs or stools to reach the highest points of their trees, exposing them to potential injuries.

Roughly one in 50 people are injured while retrieving their decorations stored in the attic.