Colin Jost’s Joke About World Cup In Qatar On “Saturday Night

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, Colin congratulated Morocco on their victory over Portugal in the quarterfinals.
Morocco’s win made history as they became the only African nation to ever advance to the semifinal stage in the World Cup.
But what Colin said during the segment next had the audience groaning.
“As you guys saw today, Morocco beat Portugal in the quarterfinals of the World Cup,” he said. “It is, uh, the best World Cup performance by a team of Africans since the unpaid workers who built the stadiums.”
But despite the audience’s negative reaction to the joke, Colin was actually kind of right.
Last year, The Guardian reported that more than 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since it won the right to host the World Cup 10 years ago.
Which means that there were even more workers on site building World Cup-related projects over the past decade.
Many of these laborers have hailed from around the world, primarily South Asian immigrants from India, Nepal, and Pakistan.
So while the audience may not have totally agreed with Colin’s joke, he did actually make a pretty accurate point.
