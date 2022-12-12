Categories
Business

David Bowie Thought It Would Be Embarrassing to Mention The

David Bowie looked to John Lennon as a mentor and a close friend. When they first met, though, he worried about embarrassing himself in front of the other musician. He was a longtime fan of Lennon’s music and worried about looking “stupid” by bringing up The Beatles. Immediately after meeting Lennon, though, Bowie mentioned the band. 

David Bowie, Yoko Ono, and John Lennon pose together against a yellow background.
David Bowie, Yoko Ono and John Lennon | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

David Bowie said John Lennon was a mentor to him

Bowie worried about making an impression on Lennon, but they quickly bonded. Bowie said that Lennon became his greatest mentor.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.