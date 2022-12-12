Deer Creek Teacher Submits Resignation Amid Inappropriate

UPDATE: The Deer Creek teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student submitted her resignation Monday night.

Sarah Hull-Degroat, 23, submitted her resignation instead of being dismissed.

The Deer Creek Board of Education will vote to accept the resignation at the next meeting on January 10.

The Deer Creek Board of Education will consider the dismissal of a staff member accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

23-year-old Sarah Hull-Degroat was booked into jail facing a charge of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor after communication between her and a student was uncovered by school officials and law enforcement.

The board of education’s meeting is at 6 p.m.