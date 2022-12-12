Categories
Deer Creek Teacher Submits Resignation Amid Inappropriate


UPDATE: The Deer Creek teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student submitted her resignation Monday night.

Sarah Hull-Degroat, 23, submitted her resignation instead of being dismissed.

The Deer Creek Board of Education will vote to accept the resignation at the next meeting on January 10.

The Deer Creek Board of Education will consider the dismissal of a staff member accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

23-year-old Sarah Hull-Degroat was booked into jail facing a charge of facilitating sexual conduct with a minor after communication between her and a student was uncovered by school officials and law enforcement.

RELATED: Deputies Seize Computer of Deer Creek Teacher Accused Of Inappropriate Communication With Student

The board of education’s meeting is at 6 p.m.





