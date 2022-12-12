Discord Adds Solana Integration for Linked Roles, Boosts Web3

Holders of Krypton, Venus, Everdome, Rich Quack and TokoCrypto are smiling while most crypto investors are frowning. Check out these 5 hot BNB Chain tokens:

Bullish Moves on BNB Chain

The bear market is still going strong, as the values of Bitcoin and Ethereum (and hence, the entire crypto sector) dropped in the past week. However, there are always glimmers of green — and we’ll show your five BNB Chain tokens that not only outperformed the major coins, but posted gains over the past seven days.

Remember that smaller tokens often show greater volatility (and carry greater risks), and the market capitalizations of the tokens we are looking at range from $25 million to $100 million. These tokens are only available on BNB Chain!

1. Krypton DAO

Krypton DAO is a decentralized community alliance platform that adopts Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance.

Over the past week, the value of $KRD rose by nearly 20% hitting its all-time high of $1.26 on Dec. 10, before settling down to $0.93 as of writing, according to CoinGecko. Krypton DAO’s current market cap is $95 million.

2. Venus Protocol

Prominent BNB Chain Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Venus Protocol also posted gains in the past week, as the platform is adopting sweeping changes as part of its V4 Upgrade.

The value of $XVS grew by 3% in the past week to reach $4.47 at the time of writing. The token has been on the upslope for several weeks now, posting overall gains of 10% over the past month. The protocol’s current market cap is $64 million.

3. Everdome

Hyper-realistic Metaverse project Everdome has been on a roll, showcasing its technology at an F1 race in Abu Dhabi and livestreaming a launch to Mars.

The price of $DOME is up 18% over the past week and 34% in a month. The current market cap is $64 million.

Source: Everdome

4. RichQuack

BNB Chain memecoin RichQuack has one of the most active communities in all of crypto, and they certainly haven’t taken any time off to begin the holiday season.

Over the past seven days, $QUACK has increased in price by 15%. The current market cap is $57 million.

5. Tokocrypto

Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto is on the upswing amid rumors that it is going to be acquired by Binance.

Holders of $TKO are already making profits off the unconfirmed news, as the value of the token has increased by 14% in the past seven days, 39% in the past two weeks and 75% in the past month. Tokocrypto’s current market cap is just under $26 million.

What is BNB Chain:

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

Find more about BNB Chain here:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub |

What is Venus Protocol:

Venus Protocol is a decentralized marketplace for lenders and borrowers with borderless stablecoin. Venus is one of the largest algorithmic money market and synthetic stablecoin protocols on BNB Chain. The Binance-backed protocol became famous around DeFi following their hint of a massive incoming burn by founder Joselito and its Venus Reward Token VRT rewards for XVS token holders.

To learn more about Venus Protocol, see the following resources:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium

What is Everdome:

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic Metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly – ultimately creating the most realistic Web3 experience.

Find more about the Everdome here:‍

Website | Twitter | Telegram

What is Rich Quack:

Rich Quack is a community-driven project which was founded to give the best returns for the community effort of its investors. The platform’s utility includes a decentralized multi-chain launchpad, raffles, and lotteries for holders of the QUACK token.

The platform’s QUACK token is hyper-deflationary and rewards long-term holders with a portion of the transaction tax and early access to IDOs.

Where to find Rich Quack:

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

What is Binance:

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Where to find Binance: