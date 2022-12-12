Do You Prefer The Actors Cast In 1991’s The Addams Family Vs.

It’s been a few weeks since “Wednesday” catapulted onto our TV screens, reigniting our love for Wednesday Addams

The Netflix coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror series stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, whilst four of the eight episodes are directed by none other than Tim Burton (who also serves as the executive producer).

The show revolves around Wednesday as she attempts to solve a monster mystery at her school, and so far, fans are loving the show, with many going mad over *that* dance scene.