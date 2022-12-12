DOJ special counsel in Trump probe subpoenas Georgia secretary of

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also running for re-election on the Republican ticket, holds his first press briefing of Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, November 8, 2022.

The Department of Justice special counsel overseeing two criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump, Jack Smith, has issued a subpoena seeking documents from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Smith’s subpoena, which Raffensperger’s office confirmed to NBC News, is connected to the probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss to President Joe Biden. Officials of four other battleground states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — previously received similar subpoenas.

A copy of the subpoena obtained by The Washington Post, directs Raffensperger’s office to produce all communications from June 1, 2020, through Jan. 20, 2021, from or involving Trump, his presidential campaign, or any employee or attorney for that campaign.

A source familiar with the subpoena, which the secretary of state’s office received Monday, told NBC that Raffensperger’s lawyers are “weighing options” for a timeline to respond to the subpoena.

Trump on Jan. 2, 2021, unsuccessfully lobbied Raffensperger to “find” the ex-president enough votes in Georgia to reverse Biden’s win there.

Georgia was one of a handful of swing states that gave Biden his margin of victory in the Electoral College, which selects the president.