Dr Sara says Strep A home kits are taking ‘advantage of people’

The Strep A home-testing kits are not sold through the NHS in England because the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has said their accuracy is uncertain and likely to be “highly variable”.

Scotland has not approved them either but people can buy them over the counter for £7.50 in Wales.

“We’re not advising using those [tests] for the time being,” Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the Royal College of GPs, said on Friday.

“It is a clinical diagnosis. It is not too difficult to make. So long as the parent watches their child and brings their child in, then we are more than happy to see them.”