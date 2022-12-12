DWP could give pensioners or Universal Credit claimants £25

The freezing conditions currently gripping the country have triggered the activation of the Government’s Cold Weather Payment scheme. The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from November 1 2022 to March 31 2023 and gives £25 to eligible people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on low incomes every time the weather in their area is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days.

Every day during this period, the Met Office records the average daily temperature from each of the 72 Weather Stations.

It then uses the daily averages from the previous seven days to produce a single seven day average. It also forecasts the average over the next seven days.

Depending on the severity of the weather, the £25 is given to those who receive certain Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits.

People who claim Universal Credit are eligible to receive the money alongside pensioners who claim Pension Credit.

