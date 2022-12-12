DWP could give pensioners or Universal Credit claimants £25

The freezing conditions currently gripping the country have triggered the activation of the Government’s Cold Weather Payment scheme. The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from November 1 2022 to March 31 2023 and gives £25 to eligible people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on low incomes every time the weather in their area is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days.
Every day during this period, the Met Office records the average daily temperature from each of the 72 Weather Stations.
It then uses the daily averages from the previous seven days to produce a single seven day average. It also forecasts the average over the next seven days.
Depending on the severity of the weather, the £25 is given to those who receive certain Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits.
People who claim Universal Credit are eligible to receive the money alongside pensioners who claim Pension Credit.
READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month
Other benefits which make someone eligible for cold weather support include:
- Income Support
- income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
- income-related Employment and Support Allowance
- Support for Mortgage Interest
People claiming these benefits will usually get the £25 support payment if they have a disability or pensioner premium, or has a child who is disabled.
People who receive a Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element or has a person a child under five living with them can also be eligible for the money.
DON’T MISS
Once a payment has been approved for a given seven-day period, the money will be paid out automatically within 14 days to the same account at which someone receives their benefits.
The Government reiterated that the scheme is automatic and people do not need to apply to receive the £25.
Some households in Scotland are not eligible for the scheme as they are entitled to the annual Winter Heating Payment of £50 instead.
If people in Scotland have been previously eligible to claim the Cold Weather Payment from the DWP and their circumstances have not changed, then they will be eligible for a Winter Heating Payment.
READ MORE: NS&I announces December 2022 Premium Bonds prize winners
Again, Social Security Scotland says people do not need to do anything and they will be paid automatically if eligible.
The sum of money will be welcomed by many as the cost of living and energy crisis continues to put a strain on homeowners’ finances.
People can check if payments have been triggered in their area using the Government’s postcode checker tool.
If someone believes they should’ve received the £25 payment but have not then they can contact the Pension Service or Jobcentre Plus about it.
People on Universal Credit can do this by signing into their account and adding a note to their online journal, or by calling the Universal Credit helpline on 0800 328 5644.
Last week, cold weather warnings were extended to over the weekend and into this week and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Level Three cold weather alert covering England.
The UK has experienced its coldest night of the year so far last night, with temperatures in some areas of Scotland dipping below minus 15C. The Met Office said Braemar in Aberdeenshire recorded minus 15.7C overnight.
Commuters have also faced travel chaos this morning as large parts of the UK were hit by ice, fog and snow.
Source link