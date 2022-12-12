Dysphagia is the ‘first’ symptom of oesophageal cancer – expert

Dr Lee said: “If your GP is concerned, they will refer you to the hospital to have an endoscopy – a telescope in a thin tube which is passed through your mouth and down into the oesophagus to take a closer look.

“A biopsy – a small sample of tissue – can be taken from any abnormal areas and sent to the lab for closer inspection.

“Further tests such as a CT scan, or an endoscopic ultrasound scan may be needed.

“Oesophageal cancer is treated with surgery to remove the tumour and sometimes insertion of a stent, to hold the oesophagus open and allow the passage of food and liquids. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy may be required.”