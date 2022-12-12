‘Early filers’ should wait to submit their tax return in 2023,

If you’re eager to file your 2022 tax return in January or early February, the IRS has a warning: You’ll need to wait for “key documents” before filing in 2023.

In a release last week, the IRS urged “early filers” to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal.

“A little extra caution” could save time and effort, the agency said, because if you don’t report 1099-K income, you may owe money and need to file an amended return.

“I would recommend waiting until at least the end of February or early March,” said Albert Campo, a certified public accountant and president of AJC Accounting Services in Manalapan, New Jersey. His reasoning: The deadline for companies to send 1099-Ks is Jan. 31.

That means tax filers should build in a little time to allow for slow or misdirected mail.

If you’ve recently moved, for example, it’s possible third-party payment networks still have your previous address on file and send 1099-Ks to the wrong place, he said.