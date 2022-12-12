East Sussex welcomes the Relais Cooden Beach Hotel





Once the private home of the De La Warr family, it was built in 1928. The family entertained notable guests such as King George VI and the young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. The sophisticated 45-room hotel sits right on the water’s edge and is flanked by a wide pebble beach.

The property was bought by International Hotelier, Grace Leo and her partner Tim Hartnoll in 2021. Gone are the clunky wooden pub-style benches on the large patio. Now it has a distinct French Riviera feel with blue and white woven bistro chairs and sun loungers. The inviting glass-enclosed fire pits ensure guests make the most of the superb views, whatever the weather. Inside, Grace was keen to channel her love of The Hamptons, a favourite getaway for affluent New Yorkers. The many seating nooks and open lounges feature warming, uplifting tones, particularly welcoming after a bracing Winter walk along the coast. Mid-century modern-style burnt orange and mustard-velvet upholstered chairs are a sophisticated contrast against the Emmanuelle Peacock chairs and rattan room divider. The centrepiece and hub of the ground floor is a large, solid wooden hexagonal table built around a supporting column – another ingenious, unexpected surprise. Grace wanted to include a large communal table to evoke conversation between strangers.

Above it, mirroring its uneven shape are bamboo screens suspended from rope. Colourful African-wired lampshades and wire-covered decanters add pops of colour. You could be at a beach bar in Mozambique. It all works surprisingly well against the red and white striped painted alcoves which lead onto a more muted, super-cosy library with a completely different vibe. Deep blue ‘English Channel Blue’ wainscotting, bookcases with a beautifully-curated selection and backgammon boards encourage serious relaxation. But the focus clearly lies on a spectacular round-glass gas fire pit where most guests, understandably gravitate to.

Rooms come in varying sizes; from doubles and twins with huge beds swathed in crisp white linens. Bathrooms have super showers and modern matt black ironmongery. All have a relaxed seaside air about them; with wainscotting headboards, cream and persimmon parquet patterned carpets with thick linen curtains and soft furnishings, picking up the same tones. Intoxicating amenities from British company Aromatherapy Associates are suitably uplifting after a day’s exploring.

On the menu The Rally Bar & Grill, under the expert direction of Head Chef Ajay Pradhanang, has nailed the ultimate seaside bites. Expect staples such as fish and chips, yet the menu goes much further. There’s thick seafood bouillabaisse; locally-sourced Sussex cheeses; fish from neighbouring Eastbourne and wines and bubbles from nearby Rathfinny Estate. Enjoy as you soak up the sun – and the views – in the glass-fronted dining room overlooking the beach.

Obviously, there’s walking along the beach, 50 steps away from the hotel and particularly fabulous when the tide is out, revealing its sandy floor. Nearby, Beachy Head offers spectacular scenes of rolling green hills and chalky cliffs, out to the Belle Tout lighthouse. The old-school seaside resort of Eastbourne is also home to the annual Rothesay International Tennis tournament and the contemporary Towner Eastbourne gallery. Doubles at the Relais Cooden Beach from £194, B&B.