Emmerdale fans ‘predict’ Arthur’s secret exposed by Nicola’s

Arthur Thomas (played by Alfie Clarke) told family friend Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) he was gay during a tender moment on Monday’s instalment of Emmerdale. He told Nicola he was not ready for his friends or family members to know and she promised she would keep quiet. Little did they know her stepson Elliot Windsor (Luca Hoyle) overheard their conversation, with viewers believing he will tell everyone before Arthur is ready.

Arthur has been struggling with his emotions during the last few episodes of Emmerdale, acting like he’s had the weight of the world on his shoulders.

When Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) approached Arthur, the youngster told the vicar he feared he was letting his devout Christian father down.

Later on, Nicola confronted Arthur while she was minding his younger sister along with her own children.

She was gentle in her approach and asked why he had fallen out with April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).

