Emmerdale horror as pregnant Chloe Harris left homeless at

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) is carrying Mackenzie Boyd’s (Lawrence Robb) unborn child which she has been told to keep a secret from his girlfriend Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) on Emmerdale. Chloe was confiding in her mother Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) about her pregnancy, but with Kerry now out of the picture, she’s had to rely on her sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson). However, ITV soap spoilers have hinted Chloe gets made homeless when Amy’s patience wears thin.

In upcoming scenes, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) is touched by Noah Dingle’s (Jack Downham) support at baby Esther’s christening.

However, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), the baby’s grandmother, is disappointed when Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) refuses to accompany her to his daughter’s christening.

Meanwhile, Amy and Chloe are confrontational around Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Charity, and they soon rub the latter up the wrong way with their bickering.

When Chloe and Amy arrive at the christening at Chas’ invitation, Charity is less than impressed.

