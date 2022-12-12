England ‘will turn to Rodgers’ for three reasons if Southgate

England chiefs are set to turn their attention to Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers if Gareth Southgate steps down, according to reports. The Three Lions are still sweating over Southgate’s future following an agonising World Cup defeat to France, which halted a promising bid to go all the way in Qatar.

During his time as manager, Southgate has notched more tournament knockout wins than any other in England history. He oversaw a run to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, the Euro 2020 final last year and a powerful dash to the quarters in Qatar.

Things could have been even better had England’s impressive display against Les Bleus translated into a victory. Goals for Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud eventually decided it for Didier Deschamps’ side, and while Harry Kane scored once from the spot in a 2-1 loss, he could have scored another but fired over the target from 12 yards.

Southgate refused to confirm whether he would press on in the dugout or stand down, with Euro 2024 less than two years down the line. According to The Daily Star, FA chief Mark Bullingham is set to turn to Rodgers if Southgate walks.

JUST IN: World Cup referee booted out by FIFA after Lionel Messi and Argentina’s scathing attack