Environment Agency to begin £75M Canvey Island flood protection

The Environment Agency is set to begin its £75M project to rebuild Canvey Island’s sea defences to protect the area from flooding.

A 3.2km stretch of the island’s existing tidal flood defence revetment will be renewed on its southern shoreline between Thorney Bay and the Island Yacht Club.

Sections of the current revetment over the project area date back to the 1930s and much of Canvey Island lies below the daily high-water level in the Thames Estuary.

Previous reports had listed the price of the works to be £35M but the Environment Agency has now said it could cost up to £75M. The Environment Agency said it has had to continually re-evaluate and re-assess the risk register and risk allowances given current market conditions surrounding the price of materials.

To achieve the scheme’s design life of 2070, the new revetment needs to be laid at a shallower angle meaning more material is needed meaning additional costs. The shallower angle also means that all steps leading to the foreshore need to be replaced as the existing steps do not match the slope of the new revetment.

Due to the complexities of the programme and seasonal working constraints, the Environment Agency continues to discuss the programme of works with Castle Point Borough Council and Natural England.

Once completed the island’s tidal defences will provide protection for 6,097 properties on the island for another 50 years, according to the Environment Agency, with the works also taking into account the effects of rising sea levels due to climate change.

Environment Agency operations manager James Mason said: “This project is essential to managing the risk of flooding for thousands of people, homes and businesses on Canvey Island.

“The existing revetment along the southern shoreline is starting to reach the end of its useful life. This investment in Canvey Island’s tidal defences will ensure they continue to benefit the community on Canvey Island to 2070.

“We are already seeing the impacts of climate change in the UK. Which is why schemes such as this are needed.”

As well as refurbishing the existing tidal defences, additional enhancements will be made to the Canvey Island shoreline. These will include improved public access along the seaward walkway in the form of new steps to the beach and foreshore. Pathway surfaces along the landward side of the seawall between Thorney Bay and Chapman Sands will also be improved.

The works are part of the Thames Estuary Asset Management (TEAM) 2100 Programme which is an integrated partnership between the Environment Agency, Jacobs and Balfour Beatty but a contractor for the actual construction has not yet been announced.

The Thames Estuary 2100 plan is a £10bn government funded venture to restore flood defences around the Thames Estuary to protect 1.4M people and £320bn worth of property and infrastructure from increasing tidal flood risks.

It is a 10-year capital investment programme to refurbish and improve existing tidal flood defences. As the single largest flood risk management programme in the UK, the TEAM 2100 Programme is refurbishing, repairing and replacing defences in the Thames Estuary where required.

Contractors working on behalf of the Environment Agency will begin setting up site from January with work beginning on the tidal defences from late March. The project is expected to take until summer 2025 to complete.

Canvey Island’s current revetment is a concrete shoreline sloping structure that is crumbling. Plans for the new refurbished revetment will see it built out of open stone asphalt (OSA).

The Environment Agency said: “The OSA will form one complete revetment along the 3.2km frontage. This means there will be no joints in revetment material. This will reduce the chance of join material being lost, and therefore reduce the risk of erosion and loss of material from underneath the revetment.

“The spaces between the gravel within the OSA will not be completely filled with bitumen, allowing the material to absorb wave energy and reducing the chance of material eroding.”

