Environment Canada forcasts sunshine, temps around -5 C – Kelowna

Madison Erhardt

Although the cool weather looks to be sticking around, Environment Canada is forecasting quite a bit of sunshine this week across the Okanagan.

“Pretty dry conditions for the week. We do have a ridge… it’s not an arctic ridge. It’s not cold air, but it’s going to be certainly providing a bit of clear sky which will cause temperatures to drop down below freezing,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Gregg Walters.

Monday will see a high of -3 C with a chance of flurries in the morning and a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon.

Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see a high of -5 C with sunshine in the forecast all day.

Friday will be cloudy, warming up slightly to a high of -3 C.

Saturday will drop back down to – 5 C with mostly cloudy periods.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.