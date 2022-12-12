Everything We Know So Far About Tyler Perry’s Netflix Movie Six

There are numerous production listings that imply Tyler Perry is engaged in new Netflix film production. Tyler Perry will be producing and directing Six Triple Eight, a historical military drama that tells the tale of the Six Triple Eight, the only all-black female unit to serve in World War 2.

The planned historical battle drama Six Triple Eight is written, produced, and directed by Tyler Perry. It will be the first time Perry’s production company, The Tyler Perry Company, has produced a War drama.

The project also lists Angi Bones (The House Next Door), Peter Gruber, Nicole Avant (Wag the Dog), Keri Selig (Passengers), and Carlota Espinosa as producers in addition to Perry.

What is Six Triple Eight’s storyline?

Six Triple Eight’s plot summary was taken from ProductionWeekly:

“During the height of World War II, about 1943, difficulties in the conflict caused a change in priorities, and a large portion of the mail that had previously reached soldiers on the front lines has been stopped. Soldiers’ expectations are dashed as they lose communication with their relatives back home as warehouses start to overflow with unfulfilled supplies.

The Women’s Army Corps’ all-Black 6888th Battalion, which has over 800 female troops, is dispatched to take on the impossibly difficult task of sifting years’ worth of backlogged mail in order to solve this issue. The Six Triple Eight are committed to giving soldiers and their families hope, despite the wishes of military leaders for the plan to fail.

What is the 6888th Battalion?

In WW2, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight,” served as an all-black battalion of the United States Army in the Woman’s Army Corps. The battalion, which consisted of five companies, had 855 personnel, including officers and enlisted personnel. During WWII, the Six Triple Eight was the first all-female, all-black battalion to be sent overseas.

Its mission was to assist the United States Army, which had lost a significant number of soldiers capable of managing its postal service due to the war.

The battalion was sent to Britain in February 1945 after completing basic training in Georgia. The battalion’s first assignment after arriving in Birmingham was to go through the estimated 17 million items of mail that had accumulated at the temporary post office over the course of two years.

It was anticipated that the enormous endeavour would take up to six months to accomplish, but the Six Triple Eight’s diligence, cunning, and tenacity allowed it to be finished in just three. They had not only finished the backlog for the US Army, but also the backlogs for the French and the British.

The unit was transported across the English Channel into liberated France to Rouen to handle another backlog when the mission in Birmingham was finished. The Roeun backlog was cleared in October 1945.

The regiment would take part in the execution of Joan of Arc in a parade before being lodged in an opulent hotel in Paris, where the remaining soldiers would enjoy first-rate treatment. At this point, the war was over, the battalion had lost 300 members, and 200 more would be released from duty in January 1946.

The battalions would be disbanded in Fort Dix, New Jersey, upon their return to the country in February 1946. There was no official acknowledgement of their military participation at the time.

The battalion would be recognised at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery many years later, in February 2009. Three previous members of the unit, Alyce Dixon, Mary Ragland, and Gladys Shuster Carter, would be present. Ragland and Dixon would receive recognition from President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the same year.

Who are the Six Triple Eight cast members?

At the time of writing, no cast members for Six Triple Eight had been announced.

Filming is scheduled to take place between January 9th and April 6th, 2023, according to Production Weekly issue #1327.

