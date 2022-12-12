Expert pharmacist on when ‘you should call 999’ – Strep A

This is advised “even if they are on treatment for an infection or have already finished a course of antibiotics”.

To help minimise the risk of catching Strep A, Nevinson recommended teaching children “good hygiene measures”.

Nevinson explained what is involved in practising good hygiene measures, such as teaching children to “wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds”.

Another tip is to teach children to use “a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes and keeping away from others when they are unwell”.