Extremely cold days increase risk of cardiovascular deaths

Research fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, Barrak Alahmad, said: “The decline in cardiovascular death rates since the 1960s is a huge public health success story as cardiologists identified and addressed individual risk factors such as tobacco, physical inactivity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and others.

“The current challenge now is the environment and what climate change might hold for us.

“We need to be on top of emerging environmental exposures. I call upon the professional cardiology organisations to commission guidelines and scientific statements on the intersection of extreme temperatures and cardiovascular health.

“In such statements, we may provide more direction to health care professionals, as well as identify clinical data gaps and future priorities for research.”