Fall in MJ wraps up warmer and drier than normal: Environment

With the winter fast approaching on Dec. 21, Environment and Climate Change Canada were able to look back to see how Moose Jaw faired in the fall in terms of precipitation and temperatures.

This data spans a three-month period from September, October, and November, which is what they call in the weather business a meteorological fall. This helps Environment Canada maintain that data through a three-month time frame.

Throughout the meteorological fall, Moose Jaw finished warmer than average across that span.

“Moose Jaw came in with its 56th warmest fall out of 126 years,” says Lang. “It was in the middle of the pack when it came to warmth. That doesn’t tell the whole story because there were periods of warm and cold weather. Overall, a little warmer than average.”

The average mean temperature for Moose Jaw over those three months was 5 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above the 4.6-degree normal for that time frame.

LaRonge was the big winner coming in with their 5th warmest fall, which was 2.6 degrees above the 1.2-degree normal for that area. Regina faired similar to Moose Jaw, as they had their 51st warmest fall at a seasonal mean temperature of 4.2 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees above the normal.

Lang adds that this warmer weather was caused by a blocking pattern over western Canada.

“We call it an omega block and that forms by what the jet stream is doing. That block set up and didn’t move anywhere, so that’s why a lot of western Canada came in warmer than average because we were stuck in this block of the warmer air.”

This omega block also kept all the weather systems away from Western Canada and therefore limited the precipitation through those three months in Moose Jaw.

“Moose Jaw did come in drier than average – 29th driest in 115 years and that makes sense based on that weather pattern was doing. Overall, there was 40.8 millimetres of total precipitation compared to the average of 74.6 mm for a three-month period.”

The total precipitation that was calculated over the three-month span was a combination of rain and melted snow. Lang did mention that number could be higher, as their weather gauges tend to under-catch precipitation.

Moose Jaw only saw 55 per cent of its normal precipitation levels, which was more than some areas saw. LaRonge had its driest fall on record, only seeing 29.9 mm, which was only 25 per cent of the 121 mm normal. Key Lake had its second driest fall only receiving 51 per cent of its 123 mm normal.

Regina and Swift Current both saw only 65 per cent of their precipitation normal.

These dry months have raised some concerns for Environment Canada.

“We like to go into the winter with some fall precipitation to get the soil moisture up and so when the ground freezes there is moisture in the ground. We will have to see what mother nature brings us in terms of precipitation for the winter and more snow.”

Mother nature will be bringing some much-needed precipitation this week as snow in is the forecast accompanied by some milder temperatures.