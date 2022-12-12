Fern Britton calls for apology over Harry and Meghan doc

“If only we could say ‘that hurt me’ and the other person could say ‘I am sorry.’ Just saying. #Meghan&Harry,” she concluded.

In the much-anticipated documentary, Meghan and Harry finally offer their own account of the last five years, as they reflect on how “tough” their lives have been due to being stalked by the paparazzi.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear the story from us?” Meghan tells Netflix viewers in the trailer.

While some people have been sympathetic to the former royals’ plight, others have been left unimpressed by the polarising show.