FG hails Ekiti’s environmental mitigation measures

The federal government has commended Ekiti’s efforts at mitigating the impact of project activities on the environment and the socioeconomic lives of the people.

Mohammed Abdullahi, the environment minister, gave the commendation in Ado- Ekiti at a three-day panel review meeting of environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) reports on Ekiti Cargo Airport, Ado-Akure dualised road and the Ekiti knowledge zone projects.

The minister, represented by a deputy director in the ministry, Musa Gashua, lauded the government for complying with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Act and other extant environmental laws and regulations.

He particularly praised the state government for the execution of developmental projects as one of the steps in addressing probable future and immediate environmental challenges caused by project activities.

Mr Abdullahi explained that the provisions of the EIA Act CAP E12 LFN 2004 mandated proponents of major developmental activities in the country to carry out an environmental and social impact assessment of all proposed projects.

Commenting on the ESIA reports on the three projects, the minister stressed the need for other state governments to embrace environmental and social impact assessment of projects to expose the environmental problems, social challenges and other negative impacts of project activities.

Mr Abdullahi noted with displeasure that the neglect of such assessment reports was responsible for environmental degradation, pollution and severe natural disasters such as flooding, erosion, landslides, and others experienced in the country.

