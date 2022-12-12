FHN Today: Sad Days in Sunrise as Florida Panthers Struggle

SUNRISE — There is no joy in Pantherland these days as the Florida Panthers look lost.

Well, not every night, but they certainly did not put up a very good showing in their past two losses to the Lightning on Saturday and Kraken on Sunday.

The Panthers hoped to bounce back on Sunday — only to watch the Kraken score 64 seconds in.

Then tied at 1 in the second, Andre Burakovsky scored not long after Eric Staal did and the Kraken would not give up the lead.

Sergei Bobrovsky, who was problematic last month, has been solid in net regardless of how bad his stats in the past two look.

There is still plenty of hockey left to be played and perhaps the Panthers are just tired from all the travel. Perhaps more guys are sick than are out of the lineup.

Regardless, this has not been a fun stretch for the team.

And everyone is ready to lash out.

So, have fun with that.

More tomorrow.

The Florida Panthers have now lost two consecutive games and three of their past four after losing to the Kraken on Sunday night.

The Panthers have been getting a lot of help from the Charlotte Checkers as both Zac Dalpe and Chris Tierney have two goals since coming up.

Oh, did you know the Panthers are 30 years old now?

Man, time flies.

Go Blockbusters!

