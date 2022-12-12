FIFA make decision on sending England vs France referee home

FIFA have given referee Wilton Sampaio a vote of confidence by including him in a small group of officials to remain in Qatar until the end of the World Cup, despite his heavily-criticised performance during France’s win over England on Saturday. Former Manchester United star Gary Neville was among those to lay into Sampaio, labelling him ‘a joke’, but the Brazilian could yet officiate in the latter stages of the tournament.

English complaints began in the first half when Dayot Upamecano’s trip on Harry Kane went unpunished, despite replays suggesting that it was a clear foul on the edge of the box. Three Lions supporters were similarly perplexed after the break when Mason Mount was barged over by Theo Hernandez in the box, only for play to be waved on.

Sampaio was later told to reassess his decision at the pitchside monitor before awarding England a penalty, which Kane fired over the crossbar. In what turned out to be an agonising 2-1 defeat for Gareth Southgate’s side, many felt as though infringements were missed in the build-up to both France goals, including a foul on Bukayo Saka and an Antoine Griezmann handball.

Despite the questionable performance, Sampaio has been kept on by FIFA and he is in the running to take charge of the remaining games in Qatar. Premier League official Anthony Taylor is also in contention, while Michael Oliver has been sent home.

