Firm tipped to release Meghan report once Netflix drama blows over





The Royal Family has been tipped to release a report that is “highly critical” of Meghan Markle. In March 2021, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into claims the Duchess of Sussex drove out two personal assistants and “humiliated” other royal staffers on several occasions. The investigation concluded but the Firm chose not to make the findings public, but in light of recent events, a crisis expert now claims the Palace will publish the report when the timing is right.

Edward Coram James, a PR, reputation and crisis management expert, told Express.co.uk that Prince Harry and Meghan’s new docuseries is “the apex and crescendo moment in a slowly building crisis that has been developing for over two years”. The second instalment of episodes from the Sussexes’ bombshell show are set to drop on Thursday, and Mr James believes the revelations will be “explosive”. But the Royal Family are “sitting on” the bullying report, which he said the Palace will likely release once the scandal surrounding the show has died down. The PR expert, and CEO of Go Up, said: “The royals are currently sitting on a report that is likely to be highly critical of the Duchess of Sussex, with many former royal aides that have come forward to accuse her of bullying.

“I do not believe that the Royal Family has buried this report to protect Meghan’s image. It is more likely that they will have felt that there has not yet been a good timing moment to release it yet”. He said if they had released it in the immediate aftermath of the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it could have made the Firm seem “petty and vengeful”. These are “two buzzwords” the Royal Family have put “significant effort into never being associated with”, he said. Mr James also believes it would have undermined the integrity of the report. READ MORE: Harry felt like a ‘gooseberry’ alongside Kate and William

He added: “I do not expect them to release it in the immediate aftermath of the current crisis either, for the same reasons. The Palace are experts at crisis management. “I believe that this report will be published at some point, but it will be at a time in which it will hold the most gravity, and for that, the current scandals need to blow over.” Buckingham Palace launched the investigation into the bullying claims – believed to have been funded privately by a senior Royal Family member – shortly after the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess’s lawyers denied the allegations when they were made and the findings of the report were never released to the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, will have been the primary focus of the Royal Family’s crisis management team in the months leading up to its release date, Mr James said. “The first thing to know is that, no matter what revelations will follow, the Royal Family will not be caught off guard”, he said. He added that the Firm will also have a “crisis plan” and a response ready for any revelations the couple could say during the six-part series.