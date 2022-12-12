FirstFT: Fresh raids in Brussels

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up to our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Belgian police raided a European parliamentary office yesterday in a widening corruption investigation involving World Cup host Qatar as top politicians pledged to clamp down on sleaze.

The Belgian federal prosecutor said it had searched 20 premises including homes and offices and seized about €1mn in cash since Friday. Four people, including a member of the European parliament, will appear in front of a judge in Brussels tomorrow after being charged with “participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption”.

They have not named the MEP but Eva Kaili, a Greek socialist who was a vice-president of the body, has been stripped of her responsibilities and party membership.

The prosecutor said it had “frozen” data belonging to 10 assistants to MEPs. Police seized €600,000 in cash at a suspect’s home, €150,000 at Kaili’s flat and “several hundred thousand euros” in a suitcase in a Brussels hotel room.

Pierantonio Panzeri, a former MEP, is among the four charged by the Belgian authorities, according to Italian prosecutors.

Five more stories in the news

1. Indian and Chinese troops clash on disputed border Soldiers clashed on their disputed border in India’s north-eastern territory of Arunachal Pradesh, the first such incident between the two Asian powers since fatal frontier confrontations in 2020. A person briefed on an Indian account of the incident said soldiers on both sides sustained “minor injuries” in the incident.

2. China warned to accelerate approval of updated jabs Experts have warned Beijing to speed up the approval process for updated vaccines to combat new coronavirus variants as the disease sweeps across China after authorities eased heavy-handed pandemic controls.

“We can’t rely on old vaccines which are currently being used nationwide going forward,” said a Beijing-based adviser to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

3. Iran hangs second protester for attacks on security forces Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged after he was convicted of stabbing to death two security force members and injuring four others in the holy city of Mashhad. Rahnavard was arrested on November 19 and was sentenced to death on charges of moharebeh, or waging war against God.

4. Crypto fugitive Do Kwon believed to be in Serbia South Korean prosecutors believe that Do Kwon, the failed entrepreneur behind the $40bn implosion of the terraUSD and luna tokens, is hiding in Serbia, as they intensify their months-long global manhunt for the disgraced crypto king.

5. Microsoft to buy 4% of London Stock Exchange The deal is part of a 10-year strategic partnership to improve the exchange’s data and analytics. As part of the agreement, as well as the equity investment, Microsoft will provide the LSE with data analytics and cloud infrastructure products using its Azure, AI and Teams platforms, according to the announcement.

The day ahead

Singaporean prime minister meets German chancellor Lee Hsien Loong will travel to Germany to meet Olaf Scholz in the northern city of Kiel ahead of the Asean-EU summit in Belgium later this week. (Straits Times)

New generation of weather satellites launched The €4.3bn Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) system will be launched into space from Kourou in French Guiana. The European satellites will provide a real leap forward for meteorologists, providing more accurate forecasts, including better warnings of imminent storms.

US inflation rate figures November consumer price index data is set to be published on Tuesday. See how your country compares on rising prices with our global inflation tracker.

World Cup semi-finals The first semi-final match of the 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar today between Argentina and Croatia at 10pm local time. In Argentina, Lionel Messi mania has diverted the country from its economic problems.

Fans watch Argentina beat the Netherlands at a house in Buenos Aires that Diego Maradona once bought for his parents © Adrian Escandar/Reuters



Correction: In the last edition of FirstFT Asia we incorrectly stated the date of the Paris conference to support Ukrainian civil resilience. It will take place today.

What else we’re reading and watching

Booming Chinese family offices recruit Singapore’s top bankers Wealthy mainland Chinese moving assets out of President Xi Jinping’s China account for up to half of a rise in Singapore-based single family offices — the private wealth management firms set up for rich individuals and their relatives. Numbers have jumped nearly threefold since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Balancing act of Indonesia’s morality law Indonesia’s new criminal code has been characterised by some as a compromise, but it has managed to both alarm human rights advocates and anger Islamist groups. The controversy shows the difficulty of balancing the country’s deeply conservative religious culture with its efforts to modernise.

Colombia, cocaine and the lost war Mads Nissen travelled the country to chronicle the drug trade in all its aspects. With tenant farmers, labourers, social workers, police officers, gangsters and ordinary Colombians as guides, Mads gives us a stunning and tragic look at the drug’s powerful impact on the nation.

If you thought business jargon was bad . . . It is fun to laugh about people who talk of blue-sky thinking or low-hanging fruit and use other business clichés. But used in a medial setting, jargon can be dangerous, writes Pilita Clark.

Bridgewater’s Dalio invests in submarines for the ultra-rich Ray Dalio and Hollywood film-maker James Cameron have bought an equity stake in Triton, a submarine maker that allows the ultra-wealthy yachting class to explore the remotest parts of the planet.

Take a break

Can you guess the name of the sweet, alcoholic drink that is the answer to 31-across? Try our crossword puzzles here.

Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com