



A crucial piece of evidence taken from a Madagascan fisherman points to one of the MH370 pilots deliberately crashing the Boeing 777. Damage to the landing gear access panel, also known as a trunnion door, has been taken as proof the aircraft was deliberately flown into the Indian Ocean at high speed.

The discovery of the component was only made public on Monday despite being recovered 25 days ago and has sparked demands for further investigations into the crash on March 8, 2014, which left 239 people presumed dead. Physical signs the landing gear was down at the time of impact suggest the mechanism was lowered to increase the likelihood of a catastrophic collision upon hitting the water. Meanwhile having the landing door open would also have caused the jet to flood and sink faster once in the water. British engineer Richard Godfrey and American MH370 wreckage hunter Blaine Gibson support the theory of an intentional crash based on the new discovery.

They say: “The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash.” Pilots are normally trained to keep the landing gear retracted in emergency landings so the impact of the trailing wheels making contact with the land or water first does not cause a violent break-up of the aircraft. Some aviators have questioned the view that only a pilot could be responsible for an aircraft’s landing gear being deployed, pointing out that structural failure mid-flight might also cause them to extend unprompted. The disappearance of the Beijing-bound flight over the Southern Indian Ocean after a mysterious reverse course has been the focus of much debate and speculation.

Malaysian police investigating the MH370 crash later found out that Shad had simulated a Boeing 777 flight across the Indian Ocean on a route which mirrored what the doomed plane is suspected to have taken less than a month later. Authorities in Malaysia later decided to withhold the revelation from the public report which followed the investigation. Items from the MH370 wreckage have been carried by currents as far as the coast of Madagascar and recovered by investigators The damaged rectangular landing gear door is said to measure 32 inches by 28 inches and be made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic, which both points to the component coming from the downed plane.