Florida gas prices likely to keep tumbling into Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the holidays approach, millions of Americans have travel on their minds.

Many will fly and many will drive.

If your getaway plans involve hitting the road in the coming weeks, you’ve probably wondered how hard prices at the pump will hit your wallet.

AAA released some promising news on Monday, saying gas prices in Florida — which dropped another 12 cents in the past week — are expected to keep falling into the Christmas holiday.

On Sunday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas landed at $3.16.

The state’s average dipped down two more cents by Monday.

The auto giant said it extends the streak of more than 30 straight days of declining prices, adding that a gallon of gas is more than 40 cents cheaper than it was one month ago.

“Economic recession concerns have kept downward pressure on the global fuel market, causing crude oil prices to plummet, dragging gas prices down with them,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

And the fact that last week alone brought an 11% drop in price of crude oil means you might actually feel more cheery at the pump in the coming days.

“Unless fundamentals change, the state average could easily sink below $3 a gallon before Christmas Day,” Jenkins said.

In Central Florida, Lake County boasted the lowest average price on Monday, at $3.04 per gallon.

To fill up an average, 15-gallon tank there, it’ll cost you a little more than $45.

This means that compared to mid-June, when Florida set a record of $4.89 per gallon, you’ll spend about $28 less to fill up your tank than you did six months ago.

