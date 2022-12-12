Follow Daily Express Royal Family Snapchat channel





Readers interested in the fallout between the Firm and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan will find a plethora of stories detailing how Buckingham Palace and royals including Prince William may respond to potentially damaging attacks. Reactions to the six-part documentary are also featured, including those by TV host Piers Morgan and former BBC and GB News journalist Simon McCoy. Following the debut of the documentary, Mr Morgan launched a rant against the Sussexes on his TalkTV show. Meghan and Harry’s fervent critic described the couple’s behaviour as “obnoxious, self-serving and hypocritical”.

Mr McCoy, on the other hand, responded to a claim made by Prince Harry in the third episode of the documentary, where he said royal commentators were just an “extended PR arm” of the Royal Family. The ex-BBC journalist tweeted: “As a former royal correspondent I take big issue with Harry’s claim that we were an extension of the Palace press operation. “Neither we – nor they – thought we were. Quite the opposite. That’s why the job of royal correspondent was always regarded as one of the toughest ‘beats’.” The channel also includes links to the Royal Family Liveblogs, which keeps royal watchers up to date with the daily events carried out by Firm members and commentaries about the institution. READ MORE: Harry & Meghan in fresh ‘polling disaster’ as Charles eyes punishment

Stories on other members of the Royal Family – including Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Queen Camilla and Kate, Princess of Wales – can also be found on the channel. Articles filled with pictures from recent diplomatic receptions featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales can be found on the platform. The channel also features stories regarding the adorable royal children, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Moreover, the channel includes stories recalling some of the late Elizabeth II’s most memorable moments, such as her witty remark making light of the concerning trespassing at Windsor Castle of an armed man over Christmas last year.