Footwear Brand SWEAR’s Takes First Steps into the Metaverse with

Quick take:

SWEAR London enters the Life Beyond metaverse with its first-ever official NFT collection.

Life Beyond is the metaverse MMORPG from Darewise Entertainment, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands.

Skinvaders will be developing digital fashion and more for Life Beyond.

Darewise Entertainment, the international game studio and subsidiary of Animoca Brands, and digital fashion platform Skinvaders have partnered with luxury, made-to-order footwear brand SWEAR London to launch the first SWEAR NFT collection in the Life Beyond metaverse.

Life Beyond is an AAA science fiction multiplayer online role-playing game published by Darewise Entertainment, designed to give players an off-word experience and digital asset ownership. Set on an alien planet named Dolos, with a multilayered digital society, the game will feature virtual cultural and fashion goods, including SWEAR’s iconic 90s chunky platform shoes.

“With Life Beyond, our ambition is to create a lush and detailed fictional virtual planet based on cutting-edge technology, world-building, and storytelling. By working with the most talented creators and brands we love in the real world, like SWEAR, we are building an interesting, authentic and believable alternate reality. Skinvaders’ expertise in creating custom in-game elements will also play a pivotal role in this social experience,” said Benjamin Charbit, CEO of Darewise Entertainment.

Charbit was previously the game director of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Darewise Entertainment’s core team also includes game industry veterans Marc Albinet, game director of Assassin’s Creed Unity and Dying Light 2; Christian Bravery, art director of Black & White and the Fable series, Samuel Kahn, tech lead for Ubisoft’s Snowdrop Engine and Crytek’s Cryengine; and Vincent Marty, head of marketing Ubisoft EMEA and VP at ESL Gaming..

SWEAR London is crafting its brand experience in the metaverse to reach new audiences. In this partnership, Skinvaders will provide Life Beyond with technology for 3D content creation and develop digital fashion for the game.

Along with the partnership, Darewise Entertainment is officially launching the Life Beyond Creative Solutions team, a creative agency within the gaming studio, to co-create experiences with brands for and in Life Beyond.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: ”Life Beyond will be a breathtaking open metaverse, and one of its strengths will be the inclusion of certain fashion and luxury brands that enrich its digital world. SWEAR has a rich history of empowering communities and will fit well in Life Beyond, where all citizens are free to be whomever they want.”

****

Advertisement

Sign up to the world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Stay up to date: