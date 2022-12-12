Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas | Engadget

Looks like embattled FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried won’t be testifying (virtually) before Congress after all. The Bahamas Attorney General’s Office announced Monday that Bankman-Fried has been arrested there and is likely to be extradited in short measure back to the US to stand trial. The AG’s office noted that his arrest came after, “receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition.”

The news of SBF’s arrest should come as little surprise given that last Friday the Department of Justice came out and said that it was building a fraud case against him. Justice Department officials made those statements while meeting with the crypto exchange’s bankruptcy team to discuss whether FTX had improperly moved hundreds of millions of dollars just ahead of its declared bankruptcy last November.

Developing…