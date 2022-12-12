Forspoken’s Awkward Start Gives Way To Fun, Super-Fast Combat And

Forspoken does not make a great first impression. While at a preview event ahead of the game’s release next month, I was able to play the upcoming action-RPG and the first few minutes filled me with trepidation. The dialogue was too cute by half, and the combat felt cumbersome. However, those early growing pains slowly subsided as I continued on until eventually, time slipped away without my notice. Despite a rocky start, Forspoken found its stride and showed real promise.
Those awkward early moments have already been a dominant topic of conversation after a trailer in August inspired a flurry of conversation across social media about Frey’s running “well, that just happened” style of narration. That trailer was largely from the earliest part of the game I played, Chapter 2, and yes, that element is absolutely present. If anything, there’s more of it. Frey talks to herself and her sentient vambrace, nicknamed Cuff, constantly, narrating her way through events and repeatedly pointing out how unbelievable it all is. Hailing from New York, she often drops casual references and slang from her world only to be met with a confused “huh?” from those around her, forcing her to explain herself or shrug it off with a hasty “never-mind.” It happens so much, in fact, that it gets a little grating–come on, Frey, shouldn’t you have figured out to just stop using idioms by now?