Fortnite down: How long is offline server maintenance for update

Fortnite fans are getting ready for the release of update 23.10 on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android and PC. The next Fortnite update – which is the first of the new season – will add some new gameplay features, bug fixes and in-game events. Unfortunately, however, the new update will follow a period of server downtime, which is expected to last for a couple of hours. If you want to know when you can start logging back into Fortnite, check out the downtime schedule below.

Fortnite update 23.10 will be available to download from 9am GMT UK time on the morning of December 13.

Matchmaking will begin to be disabled at 8.30am, while servers will be taken offline in full at 9am GMT.

The news was annouced by Epic Games on Twitter, alongside a preview of what fans can expect.

“What’s that under the tree? It’s Update 23.10!” reads an Epic tweet. “Unwrap it tomorrow with downtime beginning at 4 AM ET and matchmaking being disabled shortly beforehand.”

If it’s anything like previous periods of server downtime, then Fortnite is likely to come back online at around 11am GMT.

Express Online will keep this article updated with all the latest developments, including confirmation on when the game is back online.