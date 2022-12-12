Genius Primark bra hack to hide straps in seconds

Racerback tops have been a major fashion trend over the last year, but often mean that women who choose to wear bras are left with their straps on show. However, fashion and styling influencer Lucy Legret says she has found a “helpful solution” to this thanks to Primark.

Lucy shares outfits videos and hacks with her audience of 64.8K followers on her TikTok page @lulegret. In a video, she explained how she uses a £6 Primark item to hide the straps on her bra with ease when wearing certain tops.

“If your bra straps always show when you’re wearing tank tops and you find it really annoying then I have a little solution which I’ve used and I think you might find this helpful,” she said.

“First of all, I always get asked about the bras that I’m wearing. They’re always [from] Primark. So, the key to hiding your straps is actually using this little plastic thing. I got mine from Primark. You get them in a clear, a black and a white in a pack. I think it was £6.

READ MORE: ‘Leave skin smooth and plump’ Make-up products for mature skin