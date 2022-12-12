Get Up To 90% Off This Boss Fight Books Bundle At Fanatical

The long winter nights are a great time to unplug and unwind with a good book, and if you’re looking for something to read, Fanatical’s The Gamer Chronicle Bundle includes up to 15 video game-themed eBooks published by Boss Fight Books for 90% off.

The bundle is available in three tiers, starting at two books for $1 (normally $9.98), seven books for $7 (normally $34.93), or 15 books for $12 (down from $75.85).

The $1 pack includes Chrono Trigger by Michael P. Williams and Metal Gear Solid by Ashly and Anthony Burch. The $7 option adds books on Katamari Damacy by L. E. Hall, Kingdom Hearts by Alexa Ray Corriea, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic by Alex Kane, and more.

The $7 tier gets you the entire 15-book bundle, including The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask by Gabe Durham, World of Warcraft by Daniel Lisi, Silent Hill 2 by Mike Drucker, and all books from the previous tiers. All the books in each tier are listed below.

The eBooks you buy come in both EPUB and PDF formats, so you can open them in your favorite eBook app or PDF reader on a PC, smartphone, tablet, or Kindle reader.

Along with the eBooks, each tier includes a 15% off coupon to use at Boss Fight Books’ online store, and a 5% off coupon you can use on future Fanatical purchases.

This book bundle will keep you happily reading well in 2023. That said, Fanatical also has plenty of gaming deals to check out, like its Holiday Diamond Collection you customize with up to 5 AAA and indie games for just $23.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

The Gamer Chronicle eBook Bundle

Pay at least $1

Chrono Trigger by Michael P. Williams

Metal Gear Solid by Ashly & Anthony Burch

Pay at least $7

Chrono Trigger by Michael P. Williams

Katamari Damacy by L. E. Hall

Kingdom Hearts II by Alexa Ray Corriea

Metal Gear Solid by Ashly & Anthony Burch

NBA Jam by Reyan Ali

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic by Alex Kane

Super Mario Bros. 3 by Alyse Knorr

Pay at least $12