Golden Globe Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Nominations are being revealed Monday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. A total of 27 movie and TV categories will be unveiled this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with winners to be announced January 10 in a live, NBC-and Peacock-televised show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
The Globes return to the air after a year away amid an overhaul at the HFPA, which underwent reforms and shakeups after questionable practices surrounding its governing and membership were discovered. The group boosted the racial and ethnic diversity of their membership. It also killed the practice of accepting gifts and started a hotline to report malfeasance.
Among the categories today will be four new ones on the TV side, expanding its Supporting role races.
Check out below as we update the nominations as they are being revealed.
MOTION PICTURES
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave
RRR
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
TELEVISION
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jeremy Allen White
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Evan Peters
Sebastian Stan
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE
F. Murray Abraham
Domhnall Gleeson
Paul Walter Houser
Richard Jenkins
Seth Rogen
Source link