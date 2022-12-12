Golden Globes 2023 nominations – Elvis, Top Gun Maverick and more

Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix praises fellow nominees
The Golden Globes are headed back to TV in 2023 after the controversial awards were dropped by NBC this year following allegations of corruption The ceremony was boycotted by many A-listers over a lack of diversity among voters, with Tom Cruise famously returning his gongs. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, it’s returning to being broadcast on January 10, 2023 and as usual, its nominations give the earliest idea of who the big contenders for Oscars will be.
Leading the 2023 Golden Globes nominations with eight in total is Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film takes place on a remote island of the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, when one day a man mysteriously decides he no longer wants to be friends with his buddy anymore.
Other top contenders this year include Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All At Once (6), Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood epic Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie (5) and Steven Spielberg’s love letter to cinema The Fabelmans (5).
Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (3) includes a nomination for title star Austin Butler, who could well be on his way to Oscars glory later this year. Additionally, the critically acclaimed Pinocchio (3) from Guillermo del Toro is up for awards, plus Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (2) and James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water (2).
Here is the full list of Film nominations:
Golden Globes 2023 nominations: Elvis movie, Top Gun Maverick and more up for awards
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director — Motion Picture
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Source link