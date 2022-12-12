Golden Globes 2023 nominations – Elvis, Top Gun Maverick and more

Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix praises fellow nominees

The Golden Globes are headed back to TV in 2023 after the controversial awards were dropped by NBC this year following allegations of corruption The ceremony was boycotted by many A-listers over a lack of diversity among voters, with Tom Cruise famously returning his gongs. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, it’s returning to being broadcast on January 10, 2023 and as usual, its nominations give the earliest idea of who the big contenders for Oscars will be.

Leading the 2023 Golden Globes nominations with eight in total is Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film takes place on a remote island of the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, when one day a man mysteriously decides he no longer wants to be friends with his buddy anymore. Other top contenders this year include Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All At Once (6), Damien Chazelle’s 1920s Hollywood epic Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie (5) and Steven Spielberg’s love letter to cinema The Fabelmans (5). Meanwhile, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (3) includes a nomination for title star Austin Butler, who could well be on his way to Oscars glory later this year. Additionally, the critically acclaimed Pinocchio (3) from Guillermo del Toro is up for awards, plus Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick (2) and James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water (2). Here is the full list of Film nominations:

Best Motion Picture – Drama Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu Best Motion Picture – Animated Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse