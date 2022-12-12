Good Morning Britain viewers blast ‘insensitive’ NHS reporting

Good Morning Britain dedicated the entire three-hour episode on Monday to taking a deeper look into what is happening in urgent care as NHS staff plan to strike. Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley were sat in the middle of the reception area to discuss the increase in the number of people going to the hospital since before the pandemic.

Despite highlighting the issues which surround the NHS and the way the staff are overworked, viewers were disappointed they were doing it live from a hospital.

Taking to their Twitter accounts to express their annoyance, @MacScotland4 fumed: “Live from a hospital reception.

“Is this a ‘Don’t Panic’ optic? Seems tone deaf & rude to be debating nurses going on strike in front of nurses at work 6am.”

@Steve_Bee21 added: “Well this is a strange and awkward watch.. surely they could just be in the studio #GMB.”

