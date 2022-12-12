Categories
Science

Green Living Expo held in Wollongbar attracting hundreds of


Green thumbs, waste warriors and the eco-conscious were treated to a day of inspiration at the Northern Rivers’ first Green Living Expo.

From electric vehicles and gardening tips to creating an eco home hundreds attended the event held at TAFE Wollongbar.

“There’s 30 exhibitors here today and we have 10 special speakers the highlight is probably SCU’s solar sunflower that’s been power our stage today.” said organiser Rik Whitehead.

There are aims to grow the event into the future.

Gracie Richter is a Reporter for NBN News, covering the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales and based in Lismore. Gracie joined the NBN News team in September 2021, moving to the Far North Coast from Brisbane. Get in touch by emailing gracie.richter@nine.com.au Twitter: @GracieRichter



