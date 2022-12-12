Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Video Showcases the Painstaking

A new Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio behind-the-scenes video just dropped that showcases the painstaking stop-motion animation process used to bring the film’s characters to life.





The video comes courtesy of Netflix’s official YouTube channel. It features interviews with co-writer/co-director Guillermo del Toro, co-director Mark Gustafson, co-production designer Curt Enderle, animation supervisor Brian Leif Hansen, composer Alexandre Desplat, and actors Gregory Mann, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and David Bradley. These interviews are intercut with footage of the fabrication and time-consuming animation of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio‘s puppets, props and environments. Del Toro explains why stop-motion was used instead of other, newer techniques early in the video. “Animation has become, in the minds of the consumers, a genre,” he said. “But it also is an art form and of all the art forms of animation, to me the most sacred and magical is stop-motion, because it’s the bond between the animator and the puppet.”

Related: Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro Shows Off the Stop-Motion Film’s Gorgeous Puppets

del Toro’s veneration for stop-motion animation has been a recurring theme throughout his interviews for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The filmmaker revealed prior to the film’s release that its closing credits would list each character’s animator alongside their voice actor, to emphasize the parity of their creative contributions. del Toro also announced that the puppets used in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio would accompany him on the movie’s press tour, as would the puppets’ creative supervisor Georgina Hayns. According to del Toro, this was done “to showcase the artistry that allows [each] performance.”





Del Toro’s Stop-Motion Revival Campaign

del Toro has also been vocal regarding his desire for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio to serve as the first in a new wave of stop-motion productions. Even so, the Oscar-winning director acknowledges that the intensive nature of stop-motion has historically prevented the art form from gaining wider popularity among creators. “Stop-motion is absolutely the most incredibly, exhaustively demanding animation, you know, and it’s only done by a group of complete and utter strange people that sustain it, time and time again.” del Toro also spoke about the freedom he gave animators on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and how he pushed them to include imperfections in their work to make the character’s performances feel more real.

Related: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Reviews Praise the Dark But Imaginative Take on a Classic

del Toro’s faith in the animation crew appears to have paid off. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio premiered to markedly most positive reviews than Disney’s live-action Pinocchio remake, which is based primarily on the studio’s earlier animated version and not Carlo Collodi’s 1883 novel.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is currently streaming on Netflix.

Source: Netflix