Hair expert shares 3 anti-ageing hairstyles for women 40+

2. Layered wavy bob with wispy bangs

Anyone with wavy or curly hair texture, or someone looking for a low-maintence haircut should consider a shoulder-length bob with wispy bangs.

The layers provide instant volume and movement while framing your facial features.

Jean suggests asking a stylist to cut the hair into a “bouncy, chin-length bob, with face-framing layers”. She also suggests adding a fringe as this “hides any possible thinning or hair loss at the crown”.

The hair expert said the layered wavy bob with wispy bangs is “perfect for women over 40” as it helps “hide their forehead [and any signs of wrinkling or natural ageing] to look younger”.

This hairstyle features a fringe that can be worn in the centre, or to one side, depending on the person’s face shape.

