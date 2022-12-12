Harry and Meghan urged to answer ‘question of careers’ over deals

In an opinion piece for the New Zealand Herald, royal commentator Daniela Elser analysed the credentials built by Meghan and Harry since they relinquished their senior royal roles in both the philanthropic and creative world.

She wrote: “So far, they have not built much of a reputation for creative output. Despite signing an estimated $200-million plus in deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, not to mention a billion-dollar Silicon Valley “start-up” and a Wall Street investment firm, the only work they have turned out aside from the doco are her children’s book and podcast series Archetypes.

“Nor have they quite managed to really cement themselves as leading philanthropic forces in their new homeland.

“Today, what are the Sussexes known for? As dynamic forces who are changing attitudes and laws à la his mother Diana, Princess of Wales who single-handedly revolutionised public feeling about Aids and leprosy, broke taboos about eating disorders and managed to force the world to get their act together on landmines?

“Hardly. The two people are best known for their positively Cromwellian enthusiasm for taking apart the monarchy brick by brick on camera.”