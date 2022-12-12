Harry felt like a ‘gooseberry’ alongside Kate and William

However, despite their close relationships, friends of the Duke of Sussex have claimed that the 38-year-old felt like a “gooseberry” working alongside his elder brother, William and sister-in-law, Kate. They also claim they fear a reconciliation between the once-close brothers will never happen, particularly since the release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s explosive docu-series.

It has been reported that Harry felt that way after being made to tag along with William and Kate, who have been marrried since 2011, before he met Meghan.

Harry, William and Kate all received equal credit for their work on the Heads Together mental health project.

The trio were spotted at events for the project by the media, but Harry, at this point, had become fed up of having to tag along with the royal couple.

Speaking of Meghan’s entrance into the Royal Family, a royal source told The Telegraph: “It’s fair to say [Meghan’s] arrival changed things.”

