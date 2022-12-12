Harry Kane’s wife breaks silence over World Cup defeat

Harry Kane received criticism after he failed to score his second penalty in a tense match against France last Saturday. The England captain’s mistake subsequently cost the team their place in the World Cup 2022.
After the game, Harry’s wife Katie was seen with her head in her hands appearing to be emotional.
She supported the team from the stands amongst the likes of Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan, Kyle Walker’s partner Annie Kilner and Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood.
Katie has since broken her social media silence following the team’s devastating loss.
Taking to her Story, the mother-of-three shared a picture of her husband being comforted by England manager Gareth Southgate alongside the words “always proud”.
READ MORE: Piers Morgan hits back as Stephen Fry calls him an old ‘c**t’
She went on to share a post from David Beckham who offered some comforting words for the Three Lions.
He wrote: “Our boys will continue to grow.
“It’s always the worst feeling waking up after being knocked out of a tournament but our players, Gareth the staff and all our fans can be proud of this team.
“It takes a true leader to step up in these moments and that’s what our captain did, the next time it will be a different ending we walk away with our heads held high @england.”
“Now it’s about using the experience to be mentally and physically stronger for the next challenge.
“Thanks for all the support throughout the tournament – it means a lot.”
Harry and Katie, who married in 2019, got together after meeting as children.
They now share three children together; Ivy, five, Vivienne Jane, four, and Louis, who is nearly two.
Source link