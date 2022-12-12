Hearn lets Joshua comeback fight location slip in impromptu

Eddie Hearn remained tight-lipped when asked about Anthony Joshua’s comeback at the Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez event on Saturday. The Matchroom Boxing promoter refused to list potential opponents but did – whether intentional or not – reveal that AJ will fight at the O2 Arena in his next fight.

AJ has had many great nights at the iconic North Greenwich venue. Joshua made his professional debut at the O2 and won his first world title there against Charles Martin back in 2016.

Now, it appears he will be returning to the venue for his comeback fight. When discussing Matchroom’s plans, during an interview with International Boxing News, Hearn let Joshua’s next fight location slip: “Lot’s going on, Liverpool coming up, O2 again with AJ. Much to do.”

After losing to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time in August, the Watford powerhouse is expected to make his return to the ring in March with Dillian Whyte being the current ‘frontrunner’. Other options include fellow stablemates Zhang Zheili and Filip Hrgovic while Chris Arreola and Gerald Washington claim inquiries have been made into their services.